Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited Defines Remuneration Committee Terms

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) is now available.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, which was established in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code. The committee is responsible for recommending the company’s remuneration policy and structure, ensuring a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policies, and reviewing management’s remuneration proposals. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance practices, potentially impacting its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates within the corporate governance sector, focusing on establishing committees such as the Remuneration Committee to oversee policies and structures related to directors’ and senior management’s remuneration.

Average Trading Volume: 1,702,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$368.7M

For an in-depth examination of 0922 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue