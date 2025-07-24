Anxian Yuan China Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) has issued an announcement.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has announced the notice for its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 8, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval to empower its directors to allot and issue shares within specified limits, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,984,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$384.3M

Find detailed analytics on 0922 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

