Anton Oilfield Services Marks Robust Growth in Q2

Anton Oilfield Services Group reports a significant increase in new orders for Q2 of 2024, with growth of 62.1% year-over-year, highlighting a major contract win to operate Iraq’s Dhafriyah oilfield for 25 years. The company’s strategic focus on international emerging markets and efficient operations has led to a solid order backlog of RMB12.69 billion as of June 30, 2024, with notable operational achievements across various regions.

