Anton Oilfield Services Group Reports Q3 2025 Operational Update and Future Outlook

Anton Oilfield Services Group ( (HK:3337) ) has issued an update.

Anton Oilfield Services Group reported a decrease in new orders for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable decline in overseas markets outside Iraq. Despite this, the company saw growth in the Iraq market and continued to focus on high-quality projects in China. The company is expanding its presence in new markets, including South America, and advancing lean operations to align with strategic objectives. The order backlog remains substantial, with a significant portion attributed to the Iraq and Chinese markets, indicating ongoing demand and potential for future growth.

More about Anton Oilfield Services Group

Anton Oilfield Services Group operates in the oil and gas industry, providing technical services and solutions for resource acquisition and development. The company focuses on leveraging its Chinese strengths and global presence to enhance its competitive edge through technology-driven initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 11,488,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.26B

