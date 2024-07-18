Anton Oilfield Enhances Employee Share Award Scheme

Anton Oilfield Services Group (HK:3337) has released an update.

Anton Oilfield Services Group has announced the expansion of its employee incentive program by refreshing the mandate limit of its restricted share award scheme to 10% of its issued shares as of July 18, 2024. This move, aimed at fostering a partnership culture and aligning employee interests with those of shareholders, does not require shareholder approval. The company has already purchased and awarded millions of shares to employees since the scheme’s inception and seeks to continue promoting its growth by incentivizing contributions through share ownership.

