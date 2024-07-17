Antofagasta Sees Increased Q2 Copper Production

Antofagasta (GB:ANTO) has released an update.

Antofagasta PLC reports a 20% increase in Q2 copper production, with H1 2024 outputs comparable to the previous year despite lower ore grades. The company is advancing major projects, including Centinela’s Second Concentrator and expansion of Los Pelambres’ desalination plant, positioning for long-term growth amidst the global energy transition. Full-year production is expected at the lower end of the 670-710,000 tonne guidance, with cash cost guidance adjusted due to lower grades and recoveries.

