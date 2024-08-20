Antofagasta PLC Announces Solid H1 2024 Results

Antofagasta (GB:ANTO) has released an update.

Antofagasta PLC reports a resilient financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 5% increase in EBITDA and a revenue rise of 2%. The company is advancing its growth plan with key projects like the Centinela Second Concentrator and has declared an interim dividend in alignment with its policy. Despite a slight decline in profit before tax and earnings per share, Antofagasta maintains robust cash flow and a strong balance sheet to support future expansions.

For further insights into GB:ANTO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.