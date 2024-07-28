Antipa Minerals Strikes Gold-Copper Riches

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd reports significant gold and copper mineralisation at its Minyari Dome Project, with drilling results indicating new zones and extension of the main GEO-01 zone. The exploration results, including high-grade intercepts, hint at potential open-pit mining opportunities with the mineralisation open in several directions. The company anticipates further updates on their Mineral Resource Estimates and scoping studies in the coming months.

