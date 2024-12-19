Antipa Minerals Secures A$16M for Project Expansion

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd has successfully raised A$16 million through an equity placement, bolstering its financial position and supporting the development of its Minyari Dome Project in Western Australia. The placement attracted interest from new and existing investors, including specialist North American institutions, enhancing the company’s corporate flexibility and growth potential. Plans for a share consolidation aim to improve market appeal and align with the company’s growth stage.

