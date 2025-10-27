Antipa Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ).

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 6,002,123 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to exercise options or convert other securities, potentially impacting its market position and providing new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZY) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Antipa Minerals Limited

Antipa Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AZY.

Average Trading Volume: 2,181,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$378.7M

