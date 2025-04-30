Antipa Minerals Highlights Minyari Dome Project and Reporting Compliance

Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ) has shared an announcement.

Antipa Minerals Limited has released a document providing general information about its operations and projects, particularly highlighting the Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Development Project. The release emphasizes the company’s compliance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition), while cautioning that its reserve and resource estimates may not align with U.S. reporting standards. The document serves as an informational resource rather than an investment solicitation, urging recipients to seek independent advice for investment decisions.

Antipa Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include gold and copper, with a significant emphasis on the Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Development Project located in the Paterson Province.

