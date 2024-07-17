Antilles Gold Unveils Top Shareholders List

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has released its Top 20 shareholders and Distribution List for Option Holders following the issuance of new options as detailed in its latest Appendix 2A update. The list, revealing significant stakeholders like Moonstar Investments and Citicorp Nominees, underscores the interest and investment distribution in Antilles Gold’s future. Shareholders and potential investors can glean insights into the company’s shareholder structure and gauge market confidence in Antilles Gold’s prospects.

