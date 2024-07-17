Antilles Gold Director’s Stake Surges

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has disclosed a significant increase in director Brian Godfrey Johnson’s stake within the company, as reported under the ASX listing rule 3.19A.2. Johnson, through indirect interests, acquired over 70 million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and more than 35 million Listed Options, valued at $281,040. The transaction took place as part of an Entitlement Issue, leaving Johnson with a substantially increased holding in the company’s shares and options.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.