Antibe Therapeutics Faces FDA Hold and Legal Challenges

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. is facing a setback as the FDA has placed a clinical hold on their lead drug, otenaproxesul, delaying the start of Phase II trials. Concurrently, the company is dealing with legal action from Nuance Pharma Limited, which is enforcing an arbitration award and seeking the appointment of a receiver in Ontario. To manage these challenges, Antibe is establishing an Executive Committee to coordinate operational and governance matters.

