Anthony Hall Boosts Stake in East 33 Limited

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Anthony Hall has increased his stake in East 33 Limited, with his voting power in the company rising from 58.88% to 60.64% following the acquisition of additional shares. The change occurred through an off-market takeover offer by Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd, which is an entity associated with Hall. This move, part of a series of transactions dated 20 September 2024, signals a growing control in the strategically positioned aquaculture company.

For further insights into AU:E33 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.