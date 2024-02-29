Anterix Inc. Seeks FCC Approval to Expand Spectrum

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 28, 2024, Anterix Inc., along with utilities and trade associations, filed a Petition with the FCC aiming to expand the current 900 MHz broadband spectrum from 3 x 3 MHz to 5 x 5 MHz. This move, if approved by the FCC, could significantly impact the telecommunications landscape, although Anterix Inc. has stated there is no certainty that the FCC will act on this proposal.

