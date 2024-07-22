Anteris Technologies Awaits Capital Raising News

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has requested a trading halt of its securities on the ASX, pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt is to remain in effect until either the market is informed of the outcome or trading resumes on Wednesday, 24 July 2024. The company has confirmed that there are no undisclosed reasons that would preclude the granting of the halt.

