AnteoTech Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Update

AnteoTech Ltd has announced the cessation of Mr. David Radford as a director effective April 22, 2025. Mr. Radford, through Lucremont Pty Ltd, holds significant interests in the company, including ordinary shares and a substantial number of unlisted options. This change in directorship may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, given Mr. Radford’s notable shareholding and involvement in the company.

AnteoTech Ltd is a company involved in the development and commercialization of technologies across various industries. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions, particularly in the fields of energy and life sciences, aiming to enhance product performance and efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$24.35M

