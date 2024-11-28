Antengene’s XPOVIO Gains Key Inclusion in China

Antengene Corporation Limited (HK:6996) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Antengene Corporation Limited has announced that its drug XPOVIO, used to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, will be included in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for Antengene, potentially enhancing its market presence and financial performance. Investors and shareholders may find this development promising as it could lead to increased adoption and sales of XPOVIO in the region.

For further insights into HK:6996 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.