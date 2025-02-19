Antengene Expands AI Investment to Boost T-Cell Engager Development

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from Antengene Corporation Limited ( (HK:6996) ) is now available.

Antengene Corporation Limited announced plans to expand its investment in artificial intelligence by establishing a dedicated AI department, which will enhance its drug discovery efforts. This strategic move aims to accelerate the development of its T-cell engager pipeline, positioning the company as a pioneer in AI-powered drug discovery and strengthening its competitive edge in the biotechnology industry.

More about Antengene Corporation Limited

Antengene Corporation Limited is a biotechnology company focused on drug discovery and development in the field of oncology. The company leverages artificial intelligence to advance its proprietary T-cell engager (TCE) pipeline, which includes a variety of candidates targeting different cancers and autoimmune diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 140.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €102M

For an in-depth examination of 6996 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.