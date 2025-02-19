Antanas Guoga Increases Stake in DigitalX Limited

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) has provided an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, Mr. Antanas Guoga, who has increased his voting power from 13.70% to 15.25% through on-market transactions involving fully paid ordinary shares. This shift signifies Mr. Guoga’s increased influence within the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

More about DigitalX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 56,943

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $53.39M

