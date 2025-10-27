ANTA Sports Sees Mixed Growth in Q3 2025 Retail Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ANTA Sports Products ( (HK:2020) ) has issued an update.

ANTA Sports Products Limited reported a low-single digit positive growth in retail sales for its ANTA and FILA brands in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company’s other brands experienced a significant 45-50% growth in retail sales. These figures indicate a strong performance in the diversified brand portfolio, although the data does not represent the company’s total revenue or financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2020) stock is a Buy with a HK$102.00 price target.

More about ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the sportswear and apparel industry. It focuses on retail sales of branded products including ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, and KOLON SPORT, through both offline and online channels.

YTD Price Performance: 16.54%

Average Trading Volume: 10,997,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$246B



