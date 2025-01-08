ANTA Sports Finalizes Cancellation of EUR1 Billion Convertible Bonds

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from ANTA Sports Products ( (HK:2020) ).

ANTA Sports Products Limited announced the completion of the cancellation of EUR1 billion zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due in 2025, following the cancellation of EUR945.5 million earlier. This strategic financial move results in the delisting of these bonds from the Singapore Stock Exchange, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and market credibility.

More about ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited is a leading company in the sportswear industry, known for its design, development, and manufacturing of sports products. The company focuses primarily on athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, positioning itself prominently in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: -1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 2,432

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.08B

