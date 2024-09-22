Anson Resources Expands Lithium Project in Utah

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has expanded its Green River Lithium Project by acquiring an additional 21 strategic blocks from the Utah government, covering 27.05 km², which are highly prospective for lithium-rich brines. These newly acquired blocks are in close proximity to the company’s existing land holdings and Bosydaba #1 well, which has shown the presence of lithium brines. The Utah government’s support for this project is evident with the grant of mineral rights and recent approvals, propelling the project towards production at an exceptional rate.

