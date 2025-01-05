Anson Resources Approved for Drilling at Yellow Cat Project

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from Anson Resources Limited ( (AU:ASN) ) is now available.

Anson Resources Limited has received approval to begin drilling at its Yellow Cat Uranium and Vanadium Project in Utah, USA. This exploration aims to establish a JORC resource by testing a 2km mineralized trend with 24 exploration holes planned. The project, characterized by shallow drilling above the water table, is expected to be low-cost and minimally disruptive to the environment. This approval marks a significant step for Anson Resources in expanding its resource base and enhancing its market position in uranium and vanadium exploration.

More about Anson Resources Limited

Anson Resources Limited is an Australian company operating in the resource exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects. Their primary products include uranium and vanadium, and they are focused on projects located in the USA, specifically within the Thompson District in Utah.

YTD Price Performance: 26.00%

Average Trading Volume: 48,789

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.54M

