Ansell Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Ansell ( (AU:ANN) ) has provided an announcement.

Ansell Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 105,566 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 691,049 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Ansell’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ANN) stock is a Hold with a A$35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ansell stock, see the AU:ANN Stock Forecast page.

More about Ansell

Ansell Limited operates in the healthcare and industrial safety sectors, providing protective solutions such as gloves and protective clothing. The company focuses on delivering safety and protection products to a global market, catering to industries ranging from healthcare to industrial and consumer markets.

Average Trading Volume: 346,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.62B

