Ansell Limited Substantial Holder Reduces Stake

Ansell Limited (AU:ANN) has released an update.

State Street Corporation, a substantial holder in Ansell Limited, has experienced a change in their holding, resulting in a decrease in voting power from 8.16% to 7.07%. This change occurred on April 12, 2024, and has been officially recorded in a recent filing. The adjustment reflects a slight shift in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting investor perspectives.

For further insights into AU:ANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.