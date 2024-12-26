Ansell Limited Completes Share Buy-Back Program

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has announced the completion of a buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors often view buy-backs as a positive signal, indicating the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

