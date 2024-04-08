Ansell Expands with Major PPE Business Acquisition

Ansell Limited (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has announced the strategic acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Protective Equipment business for $640 million, aimed at enhancing its global market presence, particularly in the Scientific sector. The deal, which includes well-known brands like Kimtech and KleenGuard, is set to deliver cost synergies and tax benefits, increasing Ansell’s earnings per share. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of equity raising and new debt, with completion expected in the first quarter of FY25.

For further insights into AU:ANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.