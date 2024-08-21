Ansarada Shareholders Greenlight Major Acquisition

Ansarada Group Ltd. (AU:AND) has released an update.

Ansarada Group Ltd. shareholders have approved both the acquisition of the company by DS Answer Pty Ltd and the sale of its ESG, GRC, and Board products to a company controlled by its CEO. The approval moves the company closer to finalizing the acquisition and sale, with over 99% of votes in favor at the scheme and general meetings. The completion of these transactions is expected following a court hearing and is subject to certain conditions, with the implementation date set for September 6, 2024.

