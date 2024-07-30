Ansarada Group Achieves Strong Growth and Cash Flow

Ansarada Group Ltd. (AU:AND) has released an update.

Ansarada Group Ltd. reports a robust financial quarter with an 8% increase in revenue and 22% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching a total of $14.7 million. The company achieved record customer growth of 30% year-over-year, driven by a strong performance in its e-commerce acquisition channel, and maintains a healthy financial position with $30.5 million in net cash and positive cash flow. Looking ahead, Ansarada is confident in maintaining its positive cash flow into FY25, backed by contracted deferred revenue and a strong balance sheet.

