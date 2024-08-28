Ansarada Acquisition and Share Suspension

Ansarada Group Ltd. (AU:AND) has released an update.

Ansarada Group Ltd. has announced that its acquisition by DS Answer Pty Ltd through a scheme of arrangement is now legally effective, with shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX. Shareholders will receive A$2.50 cash per share on the implementation date, which is expected to be September 6, 2024. Additionally, the company’s ESG, GRC, and Board products will be sold in a Carve-Out Transaction to a company controlled by Ansarada’s CEO on the same date.

For further insights into AU:AND stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.