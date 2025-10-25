Ansal Properties Updates on Fernhill Project Creditors’ Meeting Amid Insolvency Process

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. ( (IN:ANSALAPI) ) just unveiled an update.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. has informed the stock exchange about the minutes of the 43rd meeting of the Committee of Creditors for its Fernhill Project in Gurgaon, Haryana. The company is under a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, with its affairs managed by appointed resolution professionals. The meeting highlights ongoing management efforts and the involvement of financial creditors, including homebuyers, in the resolution process.

More about Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is a company involved in real estate development, focusing on residential and commercial projects. The company operates in various regions, including Gurgaon, Haryana, and Greater Noida, U.P., and is currently undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Average Trading Volume: 11,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 689.4M INR

