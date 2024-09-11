Anpario Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

Anpario (GB:ANP) has released an update.

Anpario PLC, a leading manufacturer of natural animal feed additives, has reported robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with sales up 11% to £17.0m and gross profit increasing 20% to £8.1m. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 41%, and diluted earnings per share grew by 84%. Despite some regional challenges, notably in the US, Anpario experienced strong sales growth in the Middle East and continued product innovation, including the launch of Orego-Stim® Forte.

