Anpario Announces Grant of SAYE Scheme Options

The latest update is out from Anpario ( (GB:ANP) ).

Anpario plc has granted options under its 2024 SAYE Share Option Scheme, approved by HMRC, allowing certain employees to subscribe for up to 105,280 ordinary shares. This initiative includes executive directors participating to the maximum contribution level, with options exercisable after a three-year period with a 20% discount on share price, potentially impacting employee retention and engagement positively.

More about Anpario

Anpario plc is an independent manufacturer specializing in natural sustainable animal feed additives, focusing on health, nutrition, and biosecurity. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions within the animal feed industry, contributing to improved animal health and sustainable farming practices.

YTD Price Performance: 10.19%

Average Trading Volume: 41,559

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £83.84M

