Anova Metals Unveils Promising Drill Results

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. has announced significant results from its latest diamond drilling program at Ricciardo, revealing high-grade gold continuity at depth and confirming the potential for resource expansion in Q4 2024. With a current Mineral Resource Estimate of 476 koz of gold, the company’s ongoing aircore and reverse circulation drilling programs aim to further explore the promising ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Murchison region of Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:WA8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.