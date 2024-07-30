Anova Metals Raises Funds for Gold Exploration

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. has successfully secured A$4.0 million through a share placement to fund exploration activities at its Golden Range Project in Western Australia. The company’s strong cash position, bolstered by this placement and the sale of a non-core asset, positions it to aggressively pursue high-grade gold targets within its 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’. Enthusiastic responses from investors have set the stage for an upcoming intensive drilling program and a revised Mineral Resource Estimate by the end of the year.

