Anonymous Intelligence Revamps Private Placement

Anonymous Intelligence Company (TSE:ANON) has released an update.

Anonymous Intelligence Company has revised the structure of its private investment opportunity, now offering 7.4 million units at $0.05 each to raise $370,000. With a newly extended deadline of April 22, 2024, granted by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the company aims to address its serious financial difficulties and use the capital for debt repayment and general corporate needs. The adjustment to the offering includes a standard four-month hold period and bypasses the need for shareholder approval due to the company’s financial state.

