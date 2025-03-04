Annexon Biosciences Reports Strong Progress in 2024

Annexon Biosciences, Inc. ( (ANNX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Annexon Biosciences, Inc. presented to its investors.

Annexon Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for neuroinflammatory diseases affecting the body, brain, and eye, utilizing a unique approach targeting the classical complement pathway. In its latest earnings report, Annexon highlighted significant progress in its clinical programs and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The company is advancing its lead program, ANX005, for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with strong Phase 3 data supporting its potential as the first targeted therapy for this condition. Additionally, Annexon is making strides with ANX007 for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA), aiming to establish it as the first vision-preserving treatment in Europe and the U.S. The company also reported ongoing trials for ANX1502, an oral C1s inhibitor, in patients with cold agglutinin disease. Financially, Annexon reported a strong balance sheet with cash and investments totaling $312 million, providing an operational runway into the second half of 2026. Despite a net loss of $138.2 million for the year, the company remains focused on advancing its pipeline. Looking ahead, Annexon is poised for a breakthrough year with anticipated regulatory engagements and trial data releases, reflecting management’s optimistic outlook for its innovative therapies.