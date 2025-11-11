Annexon Biosciences Reports Increased R&D Expenses

Annexon Biosciences, Inc. ( (ANNX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Annexon Biosciences, Inc. presented to its investors.

Annexon Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases affecting the body, brain, and eye. In its latest earnings report, Annexon reported a significant increase in operating expenses, primarily driven by research and development costs, which rose to $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The company also reported a net loss of $54.9 million for the same period, reflecting its ongoing investment in advancing its clinical platform. Despite the losses, Annexon maintained a strong cash position with $188.7 million in cash and short-term investments, ensuring operational funding for at least the next twelve months. Looking ahead, Annexon’s management remains focused on achieving key development and regulatory milestones while exploring additional funding opportunities to support its long-term growth strategy.

