Annaly Capital Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Story Highlights

Annaly Capital ( (NLY) ) has shared an announcement.

In its First Quarter 2025 earnings release, Annaly Capital Management reported a strong financial performance with an increase in dividend to $0.70 per share and earnings available for distribution at $0.72 per share. The company maintained a robust liquidity position with $7.5 billion in total assets available for financing and continued to grow its portfolio, particularly in Agency MBS. Annaly’s economic leverage increased slightly to 5.7x, and it raised $496 million through its at-the-market sales program. The Residential Credit business expanded its financing capacity by $400 million, and the company remained a leading issuer in the sector.

Spark’s Take on NLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NLY is a Neutral.

Annaly Capital’s overall score reflects a stable financial position and positive earnings call insights, suggesting resilience in a challenging market. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, and the company’s valuation is reasonable with a high dividend yield. The key strengths are financial stability and strategic growth, but revenue volatility and portfolio losses present risks.

To see Spark’s full report on NLY stock, click here.

More about Annaly Capital

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is an internally-managed, publicly traded company that operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company focuses on housing finance, primarily dealing with mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential credit, making it a significant player in the non-bank sector for Prime Jumbo and Expanded Credit MBS.

YTD Price Performance: 10.24%

Average Trading Volume: 8,858,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.65B

Find detailed analytics on NLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

