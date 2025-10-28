Anjoy Foods to Host 2025 Q3 Results Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ) has issued an update.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. has announced a briefing for its 2025 third quarterly results, scheduled for November 13, 2025. The briefing aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operating results and financial conditions for the third quarter of 2025. The event will be conducted via livestream and online interaction, allowing investors to engage with the company’s leadership and address common concerns. This initiative reflects Anjoy Foods’ commitment to transparency and maintaining strong communication with its stakeholders.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company is involved in the food industry, focusing on providing a variety of food products and services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, showcasing its market presence and focus on investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 536,668

Current Market Cap: HK$22.11B

