Anicom Holdings Reports Growth in Pet Insurance Sector

Anicom Holdings, Inc. has reported an increase in its net premiums written and the number of policies in force for its pet insurance business as of September 2024, showcasing a steady growth in their operations. The company is also advancing in new business initiatives, including expanding their number of patents and the applicants for their gut microbiota testing service, Doubutsu Kenkatsu. These developments align with Anicom’s vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company, leveraging BioInsurTech and regenerative medicine.

