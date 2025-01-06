Anicom Holdings Completes December Share Repurchase

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Anicom Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8715) ) has provided an announcement.

Anicom Holdings, Inc. announced the completion of a share repurchase in December 2024, as part of a resolution approved in May 2024. The company repurchased 305,500 shares at a cost of approximately JPY 200.97 million, utilizing market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This repurchase is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 6,000,000 shares by March 2025, reflecting Anicom Holdings’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

More about Anicom Holdings, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 293,274

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen52.33B

