Anicom Holdings Completes December Share Repurchase

Anicom Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8715) ) has provided an announcement.
Anicom Holdings, Inc. announced the completion of a share repurchase in December 2024, as part of a resolution approved in May 2024. The company repurchased 305,500 shares at a cost of approximately JPY 200.97 million, utilizing market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This repurchase is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 6,000,000 shares by March 2025, reflecting Anicom Holdings’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
More about Anicom Holdings, Inc.
YTD Price Performance: 0%
Average Trading Volume: 293,274
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen52.33B
