ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record 2024 Results and Raises 2025 Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record 2024 Results and Raises 2025 Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record 2024 Results and Raises 2025 Guidance

Ani Pharmaceuticals ((ANIP)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust performance and strategic growth, despite some challenges. The company reported record results for 2024 and expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2025, driven by strong growth in its Rare Disease and Generics businesses and a strategic acquisition. However, challenges related to market access and potential manufacturing disruptions were also noted.

Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals reported record-breaking results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company’s total net revenues, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS all exceeded previously announced guidance, highlighting a strong financial performance.

Increased 2025 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

The company has raised its 2025 guidance for total revenues to a range of $756 million to $776 million, representing a growth of 23% to 26%. Additionally, the adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA is expected to grow by 22% to 28%, reflecting the company’s confidence in its ongoing growth initiatives.

Strong Growth in Cortrophin Gel

Cortrophin Gel continues to be a significant growth driver for ANI Pharmaceuticals, generating $59.4 million in revenues during Q4 2024, a 42% increase over the same period in 2023. The product is on a strong multiyear growth trajectory, with expected revenue growth of 34% to 38% in 2025.

Generics Business Growth

The Generics business achieved a 12% revenue growth in 2024, fueled by operational excellence and new product launches. The company anticipates continued low double-digit growth in this segment for 2025.

Successful Acquisition of Alimera Sciences

ANI Pharmaceuticals expanded its rare disease franchise through the acquisition of Alimera Sciences, which added ophthalmology products ILUVIEN and YUTIQ to its portfolio. These products generated $27.6 million in Q4, contributing to the company’s growth.

Challenges in ILUVIEN and YUTIQ Market Access

Since early January 2025, changes in U.S. market access dynamics have reduced access for Medicare patients, impacting the sales of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ. This is particularly significant for ILUVIEN’s DME indication, posing a challenge for the company.

Potential Disruption from Manufacturing Transition

ANI Pharmaceuticals is transitioning the manufacturing of YUTIQ to Siegfried in 2025, which may present challenges. However, EyePoint is committed to assisting with supply continuity to mitigate potential disruptions.

Seasonal Decline in Rare Disease Revenue

A typical seasonal decline is expected in Q1 2025 for ILUVIEN and YUTIQ revenues due to insurance resets and purchasing patterns, resulting in lower revenues compared to Q4 2024.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, ANI Pharmaceuticals announced an increase in their 2025 guidance for total revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, driven by strong performance and growth initiatives. Key growth drivers include higher demand for Cortrophin Gel, anticipated revenue from new ophthalmology products, and generics. Strategic growth through acquisitions and operational efficiencies were also emphasized.

In conclusion, ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call highlighted a strong performance in 2024 and a positive outlook for 2025, despite some challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth in key segments suggest a promising future, with increased guidance reflecting confidence in their ongoing success.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential