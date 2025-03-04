ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record 2024 Results and Raises 2025 Guidance

Ani Pharmaceuticals ((ANIP)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust performance and strategic growth, despite some challenges. The company reported record results for 2024 and expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2025, driven by strong growth in its Rare Disease and Generics businesses and a strategic acquisition. However, challenges related to market access and potential manufacturing disruptions were also noted.

Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals reported record-breaking results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company’s total net revenues, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS all exceeded previously announced guidance, highlighting a strong financial performance.

Increased 2025 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

The company has raised its 2025 guidance for total revenues to a range of $756 million to $776 million, representing a growth of 23% to 26%. Additionally, the adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA is expected to grow by 22% to 28%, reflecting the company’s confidence in its ongoing growth initiatives.

Strong Growth in Cortrophin Gel

Cortrophin Gel continues to be a significant growth driver for ANI Pharmaceuticals, generating $59.4 million in revenues during Q4 2024, a 42% increase over the same period in 2023. The product is on a strong multiyear growth trajectory, with expected revenue growth of 34% to 38% in 2025.

Generics Business Growth

The Generics business achieved a 12% revenue growth in 2024, fueled by operational excellence and new product launches. The company anticipates continued low double-digit growth in this segment for 2025.

Successful Acquisition of Alimera Sciences

ANI Pharmaceuticals expanded its rare disease franchise through the acquisition of Alimera Sciences, which added ophthalmology products ILUVIEN and YUTIQ to its portfolio. These products generated $27.6 million in Q4, contributing to the company’s growth.

Challenges in ILUVIEN and YUTIQ Market Access

Since early January 2025, changes in U.S. market access dynamics have reduced access for Medicare patients, impacting the sales of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ. This is particularly significant for ILUVIEN’s DME indication, posing a challenge for the company.

Potential Disruption from Manufacturing Transition

ANI Pharmaceuticals is transitioning the manufacturing of YUTIQ to Siegfried in 2025, which may present challenges. However, EyePoint is committed to assisting with supply continuity to mitigate potential disruptions.

Seasonal Decline in Rare Disease Revenue

A typical seasonal decline is expected in Q1 2025 for ILUVIEN and YUTIQ revenues due to insurance resets and purchasing patterns, resulting in lower revenues compared to Q4 2024.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, ANI Pharmaceuticals announced an increase in their 2025 guidance for total revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, driven by strong performance and growth initiatives. Key growth drivers include higher demand for Cortrophin Gel, anticipated revenue from new ophthalmology products, and generics. Strategic growth through acquisitions and operational efficiencies were also emphasized.

In conclusion, ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call highlighted a strong performance in 2024 and a positive outlook for 2025, despite some challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth in key segments suggest a promising future, with increased guidance reflecting confidence in their ongoing success.