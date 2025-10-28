Anhui Expressway to Release 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ) has shared an announcement.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has announced the publication of its 2025 Third Quarterly Report, which will be available on October 29, 2025, in designated newspapers in China. The report, prepared according to PRC Accounting Standards, covers the financial performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the expressway industry. The company focuses on the development, operation, and management of expressways and related services, with its A shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

