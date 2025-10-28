Anhui Expressway Proposes Governance Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ) has provided an announcement.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and related procedural rules. These changes aim to align with updated regulatory requirements, abolish the supervisory committee, and enhance corporate governance by transitioning supervisory functions to the audit committee. The amendments will be subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the infrastructure industry. The company focuses on the development, operation, and management of expressways and related services, catering primarily to the transportation sector in China.

