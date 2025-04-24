Anhui Conch Material Technology Shifts to Electronic Corporate Communications

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2560) ) just unveiled an update.

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. announced a shift to electronic dissemination of corporate communications to its shareholders, in compliance with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong’s listing rules. This move aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility, with printed versions available upon request, potentially reducing costs and environmental impact while encouraging shareholders to engage with digital platforms.

More about Anhui Conch Material Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating with limited liability. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and focuses on providing materials technology solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 19.18%

Average Trading Volume: 1,268,035

See more insights into 2560 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue