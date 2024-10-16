Anhui Conch Cement to Review Nine-Month Results

Anhui Conch Cement Company (HK:0914) has released an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company has announced that its board of directors will meet on October 29, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors as it will provide insights into the company’s performance and future prospects in the market. Investors are keenly watching to see how the company’s strategies are impacting its financial health.

