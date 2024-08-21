Anhui Conch Cement Elects New Deputy Chairman

Anhui Conch Cement Company (HK:0914) has released an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has announced the unanimous election of Mr. Zhu Shengli as the deputy chairman during the tenth meeting of the ninth session of its Board of Directors. The meeting was fully attended by all eight directors and was conducted in accordance with the company law of the PRC. The announcement, in line with PRC regulations, will be published in designated newspapers on August 22, 2024.

